Iosif Kobzon urges Rita Sargsyan to ask her husband to give titles to artists

“Title does not give an artist any material thing, it is a symbolic appreciation for the friends and fans. Assuredly, I have applied to the President of the Republic of Armenia with that issue, the First Lady, more precisely, she always stands beside the talented people, she also applies to the president. When I ask her – do you like this artist? And she gives a positive response, I tell her – ask your husband to give a title to him or her. I have asked a lot, I can ask again”, told USSR People’s Artist, Iosif Kobzon, replying to the question how he treats the titles awarded by the President of the Republic of Armenia.

He stated that he highly appreciates the work of the Armenian composers, he likes them, but especially the artists who include elements of national culture in their works.

Let us mention that Iosif Kobzon will give a charity concert at Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall, a part of the income from ticket sales will be provided to the children-in-need.

Arpine SIMONYAN