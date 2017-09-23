Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 16:10 | September 23 2017
Artsakh President partook at event dedicated to Day of Stepanakert

On 23 September Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan partook at the solemn event dedicated to the Day of Stepanakert.

The Head of the State visited the park after Stephan Shahoumyan in the capital and laid wreath on the monument of Stephan Shahoumyan.

National Assembly chairman Ashout Ghoulyan, acting prime-minister Arayik Haroutyunyan, mayor of the Stepanakert city Souren Grigoryan, delegation of the Yerevan city administration and other officials were present at the event.

 

