‘We are ready to do everything not to allow continuation of Serzh sargsyan’s monopoly’: Raffi Hovhannisian

“We have a threat that the Republic, which has already become a party-state, will become a state of a single person – Serzh-state. Whoever that is, a single person, a single party, it does not have right to become the owner of Armenia. Armenia, if it is sovereign, does not have right to give the main package of its strategic assets – the 51% to a foreigner, be it Russia, America, China or Europe”, stated the leader of “Heritage” party, Raffi Hovhannisian.

Asked how they аrе going to overthrow that plan of Serzh sargsyan, he replied: “I do not use the word ‘overthrow’, but I think it will be a big mistake for the Republic of Armenia, us all, Serzh Sargsyan and even for his family, grandchildren, if he tries to continue his monopoly in our country in this way.”

Raffi Hovhannisian told that the Republican Party of Armenia also has something to think of, how its trajectory will be represented to the next generations.

As regards the agenda of “Heritage”, Raffi Hovhannisian informed that if the people want to make that change, he is ready for initiating and making active steps, they are ready to do everything possible not to allow the continuation of that monopoly: “We think that will be destructive for our future.”

Raffi Hovhannisian mentioned that the people are not to be blamed for in this situation, political figures come and leave the platform, them encompassed, no solution comes in place, but one thing is clear – without the vigor of the people everything will fail: “We want our external and domestic policy to be based on our own interests and the constitutional law. We are in a period of reorganization and replenishment and urge also ourselves that the life is given by God once and we should give meaning to every day. If I am the one who has disappointed or frustrated anyone, I apologize. But I am one of you, I am living the same disappointment, sometimes – hopelessness, but then I wake up and say – this is a new day and we should make this day a significant one.”

Raffi Hovhannisyan told that they have learned from prisons, strikes, passing through squares – in case of “Heritage”, not an escape should be in place, but a return.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN