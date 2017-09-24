Ararat Foundation and Stephanie’s Gallery Present ‘A Spectrum Art Show’

Stephanie’s Art Gallery and Ararat Foundation are pleased to announce and invite the art collectors, the art lovers, and the general public to a very special art exhibition in Del Mar, California – the world famous Art San Diego Show: A Spectrum Art Show. Works of modern and contemporary American Armenian artists such as Arthur Pinajian (1914-1999), Rostom Voskanian (1932-2013), Jenik Cook and KOKO will be on display.

The four-day extravaganza is celebrating its ninth year in a new venue, the Wyland Center at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, a 340-acre cultural and recreational oasis. The public is invited to this beautiful gallery-style venue for a dynamic show that’s become an integral part of Southern California’s art scene. Visitors are encouraged to visit booth # 423 to get acquainted with the works of this acclaimed above artists and get more information on details.

The opening night preview party is on Thursday, September 28 from 7-9 pm and the venue is open to the public from Friday, September 29, 12-8 pm, Saturday, September 30, 12-8 pm, and Sunday, October 1, 12-5 pm.

Del Mar Wyland Center is located at 2260 Jimmy Duarte Blvd., in Del Mar, CA 92014.

To receive free and exclusive complimentary tickets to Art San Diego 2017, please, email [email protected] or call (818) 790-4905.

For more information, visit www.art-sandiego.com