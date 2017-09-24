Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 14:40 | September 24 2017
14:40 | September 24 2017

Azerbaijani military force applies also automatic grenade launchers: Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Artsakh

Azerbaijani military force applies also automatic grenade launchers: Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Artsakh

From September 17-23, the adversary has violated the ceasefire regime on Artsakh-Azerbaijan border from firearms of different calipers, opening fire in the direction of Armenian position keepers over 4000 times.

Besides firearms, the Azerbaijani military force has used also automatic grenade launchers.

The front-keeping military units continue to preserve their role of the main player and undertake necessary measures for organizing the defence of the military positions reliably.

 

Press Service of the Defence Ministry of the Artsakh Republic      

 

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Military

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook