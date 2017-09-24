Azerbaijani military force applies also automatic grenade launchers: Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Artsakh

From September 17-23, the adversary has violated the ceasefire regime on Artsakh-Azerbaijan border from firearms of different calipers, opening fire in the direction of Armenian position keepers over 4000 times.

Besides firearms, the Azerbaijani military force has used also automatic grenade launchers.

The front-keeping military units continue to preserve their role of the main player and undertake necessary measures for organizing the defence of the military positions reliably.

Press Service of the Defence Ministry of the Artsakh Republic