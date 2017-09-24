‘Russians say, if you make a mistake, we gonna knock your head off’, Vahram Martirosyan

Writer Vahram Martirosyan mentioned in the press club that an unprecedented attack on the Armenian language has begun: “The Russians treated us like this: if something happens that we don’t like, we’ll punish you. There is resistance in Armenia against the Russian language to be declared as an official language, so they want to close the Moscow Lazaryan Seminary for Armenians. They want 3 million Armenians living in Armenia to speak their language, but they cannot bear 300 Armenian children speaking Armenian in Moscow”.

Speaking about the danger of closing the school teaching eastern languages, particularly the Armenian language, after the Lazaryan brothers, the writer mentioned: “Russians say, if you make a mistake we gonna knock your head off”.

“Retreating in Europe now they want to lose their support in the Caucasus. Do not talk to your allies with the language of force, the use of force creates a counterattack. No matter how strong the pro-Russianism, slave mentality is set in Armenians, you yourself become your worst enemy by provoking hatred in Armenians against you”, noted Vahram Martirosyan.

Anush MATEVOSYAN