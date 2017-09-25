How Mane Tandilyan and Armen Ashotyan restrain Azerbaijanis in Baku

“Azerbaijani side was turning the session at any moment into an anti-Armenian propaganda and it was very good that we took part. Our positioning has restrained them numeral times”, Mane Tandilyan, “Yelq” bloc MP told about her impressions from visiting Baku.

Let us remind you that the head of Armenian Delegation to “Euronest” Parliamentary Assembly Armen Ashotyan and member Mane Tandilyan were taking part in the session of one of the Committees of the Parliamentary Assembly. After returning and analyzing everything, he has come to the conclusion that the Armenian side should not omit the occasion to take part in various discussions on an international platform and opposing to the Azerbaijani misinformation. “There are no unimportant platforms, meetings, in all platforms we should express our position”, he told – opposing to the viewpoint circulating in Armenia, as if that discussion was not an important one and it might have been skipped.

In Armenia, they expressed other criticism towards Armen Ashotyan and Mane Tandilyan as well. The spread of photographs from Baku was explained as a show or “digging bee’s nest”.

Mane Tandilyan’s answer to that was the following: “Being under extreme control 24 hours a day you should be able to be the same as you are. The movement of each of your facial muscles tells them about your psychology. I think what we would do in another country we did in Baku”. The MP considers the circulation of such opinion to be strange. “The general aura was such that your every step and behavior implies your state of mind and you have to show that there is no problem and the publication of photos is proof of that”. She treats any criticism normally but thinks people should understand the difference in the environment. To the question implying that threats were made against them in Baku and whether the official Baku’s response was adequate, she replied, “Official Baku had one responsibility to ensure our physical security, which it was doing.”

Nelly GRIGORYAN