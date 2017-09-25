Poll: majority estimates Karen Karapetyan’s activity negatively

1 year of PM Karen Karapetyan’s office expires. Aravot.am has asked its readers how they estimate his activity. The participants have had 5 options for the response: “Very bad. Everything is worse than before his office”, “Bad. Nothing has changed, meanwhile, they made us cherish great hopes”, “Normal. It was neither good nor bad, in these conditions, this much hardly could be done”, “Good. The atmosphere changed, some people seeming untouchable left, but more could have been done”, “Very good. I feel the changes, whoever does not feel it, s/he is to be blamed.”

Summing up, 3% of the participants estimates Karen Karapetyan’s activity very well, 17% – normally: neither good nor bad. 21% estimates the work of the PM well. 21% estimates it very badly. And the majority estimates Karen Karapetyan’s activity badly: nothing has changed, meanwhile they made us cherish great hopes.

Ami CHICHAKYAN

“Aravot”