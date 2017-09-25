In 6 months of 2017 export increased by 21.6%

Pursuant to the government’s report, the export of goods From January to July of 2017 has increased by 210.8 million USD (21.6%), as compared with the same time period of the previous year.

From January to July, the export of the mining products has amounted to 367.2 million USD, the export of the ready-made food products – 277.5 million USD, the precious or semi-precious stones, precious metals and products made from them – 171.2 million USD, non-precious metals and products made from them – 153.5 million USD.

Cars, equipment and technologies of 25.6 million USD, textile items of 65.5 million USD, animals alive and products of animal origin of 26 million USD, products from the field of chemistry and industrial fields connected with it of 7.5 million USD, products made from stone, gypsum, cement of 9.3 million USD, devices and apparatus of 21.2 million USD, herbal products of 25.2 million USD and other product groups of 19.6 million USD have been exported as well.

Ami CHICHAKYAN

“Aravot”