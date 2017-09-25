Hollywood star legendary John Malkovich will perform at the opening ceremony of Khachaturian International Festival

The 5th Khachaturian International Festival will be launched with the participation of Hollywood legend John Malkovich on October 11, at Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall.

John Malkovich and conductor Sergey Smbatyan has collaborated before successfully performing on the same stage in Seoul (2015) and in Buenos Aires (2016).

Armenians will have the opportunity to communicate with the art of the world-famous actor thanks to Sergey Smbatyan. The official partner of John Malcovich’s exclusive concert is the legendary Ararat Armenian cognac.

American actor, producer, director, screenwriter John Malkovich will perform with the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia, headed by conductor Sergey Smbatyan.

Accompanied by the orchestra John Malkovich will perform as a narrator. The audience will suggested to taste the fantastic fusion of literature and music: “Report on the Blind” chapter from Ernesto Sabato’s “On Heroes and Tombs” novel jointly performed with the Concerto for Piano and Orchestra by Alfred Schnittke, one of the most eminent musical figures of the second half of the XX century. Soloist pianist – Anastasya Terenkova.

The multi-genre program of the Khachaturian International Festival featuring symphonic and chamber concerts and numerous premieres will accompany the connoisseurs of classical music up to December 11, the Closing Ceremony. The program will include such long awaited projects as the Orca Symphony No. 1 by Serj Tankian and “Khachaturian meets jazz” concert series, as well as famous artists: pianists Gloria Campaner, Hayk Melikyan, Levon Karapetyan, violinists Davit Nebel, Marc Bouchkov, bass Vladimir Baykov are to be hosted under the festivals umbrella.

The 5th Khachaturian International Festival is dedicated to the 200th anniversary of Hovhannes Aivazovsky.

The festival is held under the high patronage of the President of RA Serzh Sargsyan. It is implemented thanks to the joint efforts of the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia (General Partner of the Orchestra – VivaCell-MTS), with the support of the Ministry of Culture of RA and the “Khachaturian” Foundation.