‘We should simply show that negotiation process continues’: political scientist

“Karabakh conflict is not in the phase allowing to expect any serious progress. The OSCE Minsk Group does not deal with the settlement of the conflict, it deals with the reduction of the tension on the border. And those investigation mechanisms and ones intended for discovering the violator are merely tools which operate to restrain the tension and not solving it”, informed political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan.

As stated by him, as compared with the previous year, the level of violence has reduced, but it is difficult to say whether new military operations will be in place or not.

Referring to the meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan, the speaker noticed that they want to preserve the negotiation procedure, forasmuch as it is necessary: “We should simply show that the settlement process goes on. I think that a meeting between the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan will take place sooner or later, but it will not give a result… It is now difficult to impose anything on Azerbaijan. It is a fact that in reality, the aim of the meetings is to organize a meeting and to try to do so that the Minsk Group format continues to operate.”

Alexander Iskandaryan’s opinion constitutes that Armenia-Diaspora 2017 Conference taken place the previous week does not represent the real Diaspora as well: “People who were at the conference hall were the tiny part of the Diaspora. It is indeed difficult to gather so many different people in one place and to implement a unified work.”

As regards the MP of Turkey of Armenian descent, Garo Paylan’s overview implying that new Armenian-Turkish documents are needed, Mr. Iskandaryan explained that Garo Paylan himself can make decisions on Armenian-Turkish documents.

Arpine SIMONYAN