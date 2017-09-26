EU4Business: Improving business statistics in Armenia

On 4 October, Armenian statistics experts, policymakers, representatives of the private sector and international organizations will gather in the country’s capital of Yerevan to discuss the methodology for producing statistical data on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). They will also make use of raw data collected by administrative agencies and compile key indicators describing entrepreneurship and business statistics.

The event is organized within an EU-funded project aiming to build the capacity of Armenian institutions to collect, harmonize, analyze, publish and disseminate official SME statistics.

This is the first of three workshops targeting members of the working group set up to build on the methodological tools provided by the OECD-Eurostat Entrepreneurship Indicators Programme (EIP) in order to improve SME statistics in the country. The second and third workshops will follow in February and May 2018.

The project is part of a new broader regional initiative on ‘Supporting competitiveness and business environment reforms in the Eastern Partnership: an EU4Business initiative 2017-2020’, which is co-funded by the EU and implemented across the Eastern Neighbourhood countries.