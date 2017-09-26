Official Yerevan needs strong back: Ruben Mehrabyan

Pursuant to political expert Ruben Mehrabyan’s opinion, Nalbandian-Mammadyarov meeting was the launch of a new phase of Karabakh conflict resolution process. “An agreement has been acquired holding that preparations should be made towards Sargsyan-Aliyev new meeting and the visit of the co-chairs to the region. There are 2 remarkable elements present here, that in the statement of the co-chairs no reference is made to the agreements of Vienna and Saint Petersburg and the necessity of their implementation. Armenian side has a task to return these questions onto the agenda before the meeting of the presidents, forasmuch as in that issue Baku and Moscow are not Armenia’s allies”, informed the expert.

As stated by him, from the fact that the place of the meeting of the presidents is not mentioned, one can expect that Baku and Moscow will endeavor to take the negotiation process into the Russian platform in this phase. “But the negotiations of the Russian side have not given a positive result to the Armenian side and will not give.”

According to Ruben Mehrabyan, the events relative to the Near East – Iraqi Kurdistan and North Korea are on the background of Artsakh negotiations: “This is a background forasmuch as the interests of at least 2 co-chairing countries from 3 of the Minsk Group appear to cross each other. The official Yerevan needs a strong back first and foremost, and in this condition it is the inner political stability firstly, and secondly the mechanisms for tension settlement, which will be based on the interests of the society and the state exclusively and not sectors, parties or persons.”

