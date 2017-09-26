Minister for Europe supports Armenia’s progress towards parliamentary democracy

During his first visit to Armenia on 26-28 September Sir Alan Duncan will celebrate UK and Armenia cooperation on Armenia’s reform programme.

The Minister will meet President Sargsyan, Prime Minister Karapetyan, Speaker of the National Assembly Babloyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Nalbandian and other senior officials. Sir Alan will hear firsthand about Armenia’s political and economic reform programme and will reiterate UK support for the ambitious reforms to enhance the resilience and prosperity of the country.

The UK has been supporting the Government’s reform programme, including helping the National Assembly prepare for its greater oversight powers, supporting the Ministry of Justice implement an anti-corruption strategy and working with the Ministry of Defence to embed European Human Rights standards in the Armenian Armed Forces.

In a speech to the National Assembly of Armenia, the Minister will champion the important role of parliament in a democracy, and in turn the role of parliamentarians in representing the people who elect them.

Ahead of his visit, the Minister of Europe and the Americas, Sir Alan Duncan, said:

“My first visit to Armenia is an opportunity for me to celebrate the UK’s support to Armenia in its consolidation as a democratic, resilient and prosperous country. Over the 25 years since we established diplomatic relations, cooperation has flourished across a range of spheres – including political, commercial, educational and cultural.

We believe there are further opportunities to deepen our cooperation. I look forward to meeting President Sargsyan, Prime Minister Karapetyan, Foreign Minister Nalbandian and other high level officials in Armenia. I will outline the UK’s readiness to support Armenia’s efforts to embed democracy, good governance and human rights and explore ways to boost trade between our two countries.”