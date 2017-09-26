‘I see co-chairs avoiding’: Styopa Safaryan

Pursuant to the Director of the Armenian Institute on International and Security Affairs, Styopa Safaryan’s overview, the meeting of the Ministers of the Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia and Azerbaijan was rather long-expected. “From this angle, the attention of various circles was cast on whether eventually, changes will be in place in negotiation process”, informed Safaryan.

As stated by him, during the meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs precise points were put relative to the consistency towards incidences, the strengthening of positions of the OSCE – addition and stabilization of the capacities of the monitoring: “It is more than a year that these decisions are not brought to life and the statements of Minsk Group co-chairs referred to the implementation of these decisions. This time the co-chairs do not speak anything about these 2 points of the agreements, they speak about solely the recommencement of the settlement process.”

Mr. Safaryan is assured that the co-chairs of Minsk Group do not find solutions to crack the domination of Azerbaijan: “I see the co-chairs avoiding, which is bad for both Armenian parties. Armenian authorities should be consistent to receive the answer of this question from Minsk Group exactly. Otherwise, it comes out that Armenia remains alone with its demand – to keep the peace in the region and the recommencement of negotiations. Minsk group should not have allowed such approach, especially after Aliyev’s speech when he scolded – if it necessary, they will punish Armenia for the second time with April War”, emphasized the expert. He also added that: “In New York, a dangerous phenomena was noticed – uncontrollability of rhetorics and in practice, no case is known when the parties simultaneously swear on each other and try to negotiate when the two presidents are applauded by their own societies for their brave speeches.”

Arpine SIMONYAN