Another famous person builds hotel in Gyumri center besides PM

As already informed, in the backyard of Gyumri “St. Seven Wounds” church, which is also in “Kumayri” reserve museums territory, a famous doctor, director of “St. Gregory the Illuminator” Medical center Ara Minasyan, one of Serzh Sargsyan’s relatives, has bought a house. Despite that, the general architect of Gyumri, Henrik Gasparyan had told as he was informed, Ara Minasyan would build an office there, nevertheless, he has lately built a hotel, naming it “Gyumretsi Hyuratun (Gyumri guest house)”.

Let us remind you that according to the general architect of the city, the house Ara Minasyan bought has no connection with the plan being implemented for the development of tourism in Gyumri historical sector by PM Karen Karapetyan. He had bought that building earlier from the owner who had left Armenia. Henrik Gasparyan explains, that the doctor is half-blood from Gyumri and is interested that the buildings of “Kumayri” reserve are saved. Let us add that active construction is being carried out in the building of “Jrahars (mermaid)” basement restaurant bought by PM’s family.

Nune AREVSHATYAN