Was tunnel alternative to Lars?

Asked in what phase the negotiations relative to Lars road are, the Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies, Vahan Martirosyan replied that he is an optimist and sooner or later all roads will open, forasmuch as the people have the need of communication and those roads. As stated by him, Lars’ alternative is the ferry, airway.

To the view that ferry or airway have been in place before that as well, PM Karen Karapetyan had ordered to study maps and tell him about the alternative, he meant a land alternative, Mr. Martirosyan responded: “I have mentioned several times that alternative way is not only the land but also the ferry. South Caucasus Railway received rather big discounts and offered beneficial prices to the factories. As regards the overland road, it is located in the territory of 2 other countries, we can find solutions via cooperating with them.”

Vahan Martirosyan also told that the Georgian side has added road cleaning means on Lars road. According to the minister, in that sector also a tunnel is being built to make Lars 100% open. On Iran-Armenia railway Mr. Martirosyan told that they still negotiate to bring an investor.

Lusine BUDAGHYAN