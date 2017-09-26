‘What right do we have to take part in internal political life of Armenia living beyond its borders?’, Serkhio Nahapetyan

The members of the central office of the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party assure that citizens living abroad, even those engaged in politics, they have no right to interfere in the internal political life of Armenia.

Serkhio Nahapetyan, Chairman of the Central office of the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party, who lives in Argentina, told reporters on this occasion: “What right do we have to take part in everyday political life being 10,000 kilometres away in other countries? We can only advise, can be an observer, can defend, protest, when people’s rights and freedoms are violated. In order to act in Armenia, we have to leave the Diaspora, come to Armenia and act as a party body”.

In response to the question, whether there is disappointment over the Armenian government, since sometimes Diaspora businessmen are complaining that the money sent to Armenia is not spent purposefully, Mr. Nayapetyan said, “In Diaspora, if the talk is about distrust, when you ask someone where they have heard or read about this or that, they say someone told me. That is, these conversations are transmitted to one another. When we say Diaspora, it is a broad concept. There are colonies that are organized, but there are also such that are busy with their business; they only hear rumours and transmit”.

Touching upon the existing problems in Armenia, Mr. Nahapetyan assured, that Armenia is ahead of other countries in many aspects: “Armenia is ahead of many countries in South America, for example, in terms of security. People in Argentina are surprised that I walk in the streets in Yerevan at night. It’s dangerous to go out after 10 in Argentina”.

He also touched upon the foreign policy pursued by Azerbaijan. Serkhio Nahapetyan expressed a number of concerns: “Azerbaijan’s policy is very powerful in abroad. They are defaming Armenians, telling that Armenians have occupied their lands. A lot of money is spent behind it. We’ve witnessed this in Argentina”.

In response to the speculations around the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party, Mr. Nahapetyan assured, that there is only one Democratic Liberal Party: “There can’t be any separation that some people announce about. Such people pursue their interests without the awareness of the party. This confusion was spread by a private group of people. When someone acts against the party, using its name, it is condemnable”.

Tatev HARUTYUNYAN