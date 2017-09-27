Bako Sahakyan received group of representatives from Armenian community of Argentina

On 27 September Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received a group of representatives from the Armenian community of Argentina headed by chairman of the Armenian General Benevolent Union Buenos Aires branch Arturo Kedikian.

Welcoming our compatriots on the Artsakh soil, the President highlighted their participation at the “What Are You Doing for Artsakh?” movement considering it an exemplary manifestation of patriotism.

Bako Sahakyan underlined that the Argentinian Armenian community had always played an active role in assisting Artsakh expressing conviction that such visits would contribute to further cementing ties between that segment of the Diaspora and Artsakh.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT