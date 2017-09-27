Officials not served in army: no conscripts: ‘Hraparak’

We looked at the scope of state officials and their assistants-advisers to find out if all were conscripts.

Doctor of Economics, author of 32 scientific works, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan’s biography, for example, does not mention about his conscription.

Karapetyan’s adviser on public basis Alexander Khachaturyan, assistant Narek Adonts have no conscription either.

RA Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms, Doctor of Philosophy Vache Gabrielyan, candidate of Technical Sciences, Justice Minister David Harutyunyan are not conscripts either. Wunderkind Harutyunyan, who at the age of 12 was a student at the Yerevan Polytechnic Institute of Computational Engineering, at 20 a candidate of sciences, at 29 had three diplomas of higher education.

Candidate of Political Sciences Edward Nalbandian, Minister of Nature Protection Artsvik Minasyan, who became a candidate of economics in 2000, have not served in the army either.

The National Assembly President, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Ara Babloyan’s biographical reference on the National Assembly website does not mention about his conscription. We suppose that science has hindered him to serve in the army.

It should be noted that in the biography of many MPs there is no mention of being a conscript. Particularly, Gagik Tsarukyan, Galust Sahakyan, Artak Sargsyan, Ishkhan Zakaryan, Vardan Ghukasyan and others.

Heghine MAKARYAN