Foreign Ministry of Artsakh welcomes independence referendum of Iraqi Kurdistan

Comment by the Information and Public Relations Department of the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh

We welcome the holding of a referendum on the independence of Iraqi Kurdistan as an act of realization of the right of peoples to self-determination and independently choosing their own path of development enshrined in the UN Charter and in a number of fundamental international documents.

We hope that the situation, which has developed as a result of the referendum, will be settled by peaceful means taking into account the need to maintain stability and security in the region.

Categories: Official

