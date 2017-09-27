Armenia 73rd in Competitiveness Report

According to the World Competitiveness Report, Armenia has made progress this year: our country has improved its position by 6 levels.

The results of the report were presented to the journalists by the head of the “Economy and Values” Research Centre, Director of “E-V Consulting” consulting Company Manuk Hergnyan, and board member of the center, Sevak Hovhannisyan.

According to the report, this year Armenia occupied the 73rd position among 137 countries in the world rating list of competitiveness, and last year Armenia was the 79th among 138 countries. According to Hovhannisyan, the 73rd position for Armenia is a record.

Some of the countries in our region rank higher than Armenia in the report. Azerbaijan ranks the 35th on this list, Russia – 38th, Georgia – 67th, Iran – 69th, Turkey – 53rd.

According to Sevak Hovhannisyan, 10 years after the economic crisis, the financial sector still remains vulnerable, the previous financial crisis has stemmed from developed countries, and this time the risks will come from developing countries, particularly from China and India, where crediting is in a boom.

Nelly BABAYAN