Number of EU supporters increases, of EAEU drops

In 2017, the number of supporters of the EU has increased in Armenia compared to 2014. The results of the sociological survey conducted in Armenia this May by Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly Vanadzor Office in collaboration with the “Advanced Public Research Group” (APR Group) NGO were presented.

Artur Sakunts, Chairman of HCA Vanadzor, informed that the purpose of the survey is to understand the public’s attitudes towards the international structures (EU, EAEU).

President of the “Advanced Public Research Group” (APR Group) NGO Ruben Sargsyan informed that the surveys were conducted in Yerevan and the regions of Armenia. The error size is 2.8 percent. The respondents are representatives of the above 18 age group: “We can see that EU supporters made up 33 percent, EAEU supporters – 32 percent, 16 percent are for both blocs, 10 percent are for neither of them”.

The research shows that, overall, EU supporters are among the age group from 18 to 45, and those of the EAEU are above 45. Women are more oriented towards the EU.

Referring to orientation in the regions, Mr. Sargsyan said, that the majority of the EAEU supporters are concentrated in the Lori region and the majority of the EU supporters in Tavush.

And whether why the number of supporters of the EAEU has dropped, Mr. Sargsyan clarified: “We connect it with the April war and the supply of ammunition and military equipment from Russia to Azerbaijan”.

Tatev HARUTYUNYAN