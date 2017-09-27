‘There are serious doubts that Azerbaijan discussed and coordinated the conditions of that war with EAEU members’, Pashinyan

During the discussion of the draft law “On initiating the process of cessation of the operation of the Treaty on the membership of the Republic of Armenia in the Eurasian Economic Union” filed by the “Yelq” faction in the National Assembly, speaker, leader of the faction Nikol Pashinyan recalled an article written by Artashes Geghamyan, currently a member of the Republican Party of Armenia faction, a few years ago, entitled “The alternative to joining the Eurasian Economic Union is a war”, which was included in his book.

Pashinyan ironically stated that the book is still being distributed to foreign officials, while the ruling Republican Party of Armenia had earlier claimed the fact that the EAEU was a security guarantee for Armenia, whereas the April military operations took place.

“The Armenian side had serious territorial losses in the conflict zone of Artsakh, moreover, there are serious doubts that Azerbaijan discussed and coordinated the conditions of that war with our EAEU partners, which have a hostile attitude towards Armenia”, stated Nikol Pashinyan and added, “Belarus and Kazakhstan have much deeper economic and military-political relations with Azerbaijan than with Armenia. And in case of Russia, we still need to understand whose strategic partner it is”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN