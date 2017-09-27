Bartosz Cichocki: Some reforms are very expensive from the beginning

“We expect that the agreement will promote economic cooperation, communication among people, investments”, announced the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Bartosz Cichocki, referring to Armenia-EU agreement-to-be-signed On November 24. He noticed that in the EU there is an environment, where the government is not able to point on places to the companies to make investments. “The government of Poland can and is obliged to provide the legal cooperation of the entrepreneurs in Poland, Armenia. Also – students’ education”, he told, adding that Poland gives a great importance to the cooperation in the framework of the Eastern Partnership: “I mean transport, energy, social field, science. It gives the EU and the countries of the Eastern Partnership a positive, a constructive agenda.”

Pursuant to his conviction, there are no reasons which will hinder the signing of the agreement between Armenia and EU in Brussels. “I am very glad that we are in permanent dialogues with the authorities of Armenia, the ministries are in permanent communication. No one will impose anything on anyone. I am sure that in Armenia they also understand that the relations with the EU are a process. However, that process is mutual. You not only earn an income from the export of your product, but also take a responsibility to carry out some reforms and keep some principles which sometimes cost very expensive in the initial phase. But they are useful in a long-term perspective. I am sure that in Armenia you understand it well”, told the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland.

Nelly GRIGORYAN