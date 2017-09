Read count: * Share Print

Grandmaster Levon Aronian won the honorable prize at the World Chess Cup finals held in Tbilisi. Armenian Chess Leader tilted the balance to his advantage in fast chess and defeated China’s top chess player Ding Liren with a score of 4: 2. Prior to this, Aronian also had won the right to Candidates Tournament. Ashot HAKOBYAN

