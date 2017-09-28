More than 20,000 travelers already spent their holidays thanks to Armenian start up

TripPlannera is an innovative platform for online travel planning. It offers a quick and effective way to plan a trip to top touristic destinations all over the world.

TripPlannera launched in 2016. Co-founders of this Armenian start-up, who previously faced with the same problem of fast and easy travel planning, decided to create a tool that will allow travelers around the globe to organize their trip as fast and efficient as possible. This online tool includes a complete package of top attractions, things to do, restaurants, events and tours with detailed descriptions. In addition, you can find all the necessary information for visit-planning, including opening dates and hours, a number of entrance fees, easy ways of reaching the destinations and much more.

To create your plan, you need to register on the platform, then enter the destination-city, specify dates and choose your preferences. Then TripPlannera will propose a trip plan, maximally optimized to user’s interests and the type of the trip. The plans in the page are flexible so they can be changed and adjusted to travelers’ needs and tastes. Thus, the user creates a complete trip plan within several minutes and afterwards conveniently uses it offline. In addition, people who travel with friends or relatives can share their plan with travel buddies inviting them to join the plan.It is also possible to reserve seats in restaurants, tickets for events, etc. Moreover, with the help of TripPlannera you can even book air tickets in advance.

“We are trying to give people an opportunity to plan a trip to multiple cities simultaneously. Through the platform they can calculate the approximate budget, find out the length of the trip in advance, book entrance tickets, choose the most reasonably priced and convenient hotel rooms and reserve prior to the trip, “says founder Hmayak Tigranyan.

The site includes globally popular tourist destinations, the number of which is gradually growing. A number of cities will soon reach 100. More than 20,000 travelers have already spent their holidays with this tool.