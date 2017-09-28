School-toilet in Ptghunk: Getting education in this school is an ‘extreme’

Students of the Ptghunk community of Armavir region are studying at the school in an emergency. The only school in the village has long been officially announced as a 4th-grade emergency, a subject to demolition. Studying in this building is dangerous for children’s lives and health. The building is on the verge of collapse and there are no elementary hygienic conditions.

There is no water, no toilet, heating. No, there is a toilet, but it’s hard to consider a toilet, it is out of the building, an old toilet with a pit. The school staff is Republican. Children get an education under “extreme” conditions.

Nelly BABAYAN