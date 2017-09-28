“Yerkir Tsirani” Party visits different regions of Armenia

“Yerkir Tsirani” party has announced a pan-Armenian disobedience campaign. Hence, in order to implement it the party’s chairman Zaruhi Postanjyan together with other members of the party carry out a campaign in the different regions of Armenia. Traveling to the provinces of the Republic of Armenia, “Yerkir Tsirani” Party presents the party’s program to the citizens regarding the Pan-Armenian Disobedience Day, the Global Armenian Pan-National Conference and the Provisional Government.

The aim of the program is to unite all Armenians in Armenia and in Diaspora on the same day and at the same time to go out to the central streets, expressing disbelief and dismantling the current illegal government and its authoritarian system, building a new system which will be autonomous from political and economic monopolies and which will create conditions for whole Armenian nation to participate in the political life of the Armenian statehood.

The “Yerkir Tsirani” party is conducted by the principle of political philosophy according to which the Armenian society, regardless its different situation in the different parts of the world, is a factor and force when it participates in its whole national policy processes: the national political conception, the creation of a political elite, formation of bodies and making political decisions.

The Pan-Armenian Disobedience campaign will be followed by the organization of the Global Armenian National Congress. Delegates, representing the public, will participate in this event, regardless of which part of the world they are living. Delegates of the Global Armenian Pan-National Forum should elect the members of the provisional government who will serve the preparatory stage for the formation of the legislative and executive power, creating free, independent, equal conditions for all citizens of the Republic of Armenia (regardless where they are living) in the upcoming elections, including also the Armenians of Artsakh.

The solution to the current difficult situation of Armenia is the problem of the citizens of Armenia and the Armenians worldwide. All Armenians must believe in themselves and their strength. Only through self-reliance, self-organization, and self-consolidation, it will be possible to overcome the disaster and record a victory.

