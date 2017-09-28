Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 18:32 | September 28 2017
The sculptures of Tumanyan heroes decorate Dsegh

From now on wooden sculptures will be found in Dsegh village of Lori province, in the yard of the All-Armenian poet Hovhannes Tumanyan’s house-museum. Sculptures embodying the characters of Tumanyan’s heroes are the first to attract the attention of local and foreign visitors.

The authors are young sculptors. They have created on the trunk of cut-off trees giving them a second life. Earlier Minister of Culture Armen Amiryan explained that the trees in the yard of the house-museum were hollow and dangerous, so they were cut down.

“We have tried to choose a fairy tale, characters of which would be presented with one sculpture. It’s nice to see people coming every day and taking pictures with sculptures”, says the graduate of the State Academy of Fine Arts, sculptor Narek Mkrtchyan.

The Wooden Sculpture Competition was announced by the Ministry of Culture. The participants lived and worked in Dsegh for a month. In the central square of the village, again, there are the sculptures of Tumanyan heroes made of stone.

Luiza SUKIASYAN

