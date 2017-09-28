Levon Aronian: ‘I am proud that I managed to endure tension and win’

Double World Chess Cup winner Levon Aronian met with the media at the Chess House after T. Petrosyan.

“I would not have another opportunity to participate in the Candidates Tournament because you lose one or two years and as a chess player your opportunities are decreasing, no matter how much you win in the tournament. It was very difficult and tense. And I am proud that I managed to endure tension and win. The pledge of success is probably that after the last year’s failure I began to understand who is by my side, who believe in me and in my successes. Ariana motivated me earlier this year. And I followed her words”, said the Armenian chess leader.

In response to the remark, that experts compare him with the 9th world champion Tigran Petrosyan, Aronian said, “It’s a pride for me that my game is being compared to the great chess player’s game. I have always tried to pass the paths that Tigran Petrosyan has, but I fail, he is a genius chess player”.

At that moment Arianna Kaoli entered the hall and she was invited to take her seat next to her future husband. Levon Aronian noted, “When the queen arrives, the king loses his head, but also feels protected”.

Aravot.am asked Ariana how she feels being beside the World Cup winner. “I am very proud of Levon’s success. I was very excited when he was playing with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave. I could hardly breathe. I am especially proud because people do not know all the efforts that Levon and he are making”.

