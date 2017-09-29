EU programmes support harvest festival in Armenia to promote agricultural richness of region

Over 120 groups of cooperatives and farmers recently presented their products at the fourth “Rural Life and Traditions” harvest festival, which was organised in English Park in Yerevan in September.

The festival serves as a unique platform for agricultural stakeholders and potential donors to meet, find new markets, exchange experience and engage in new collaboration. Farmers from countries including Armenia and Georgia showcased products including cheese, buckwheat, broccoli, organic asparagus, berries, and tea.

“This festival is more proof that rural communities in Armenia are rich in tradition,” said the Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski. “We want to help Armenian farmers to provide the European market with delicious apricots, pomegranates and other delights.”

The event was supported through the European Neighbourhood Programme for Agriculture and Rural Development (ENPARD) and Organic Agriculture Support Initiative (OASI) and took place as part of “organic month”, an EU initiative announced in September.