Bako Sahakyan: Artsakh Republic always remembers and highly appreciats its devotees

On 29 September Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan partook at a festive event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the formation of the “Artsiv Mahapartner” special force regiment held in the Gandzasar monastic complex.

For personal courage and bravery shown in the struggles for the defense of the Motherland the President awarded a group of veterans of the “Artsiv Mahapartner” special force regiment with the “For Service in Battle” medal.

In his speech, President Sahakyan noted that the state always remembered and highly appreciated its devotees honoring them with high state awards. “The regiment together with other our units partook at the liberation and self-defense battles of the Martakert region. Due to the courage and self-sacrifice of our brave brothers, the advancement of the enemy was stopped, insinuating faith of our people in their own strength, reinforcing the will and determination of the Armenian soldier to give a worthy counterstroke to the enemy and crush his criminal plans. This was a sacred struggle which was crowned with victory”, – underlined the Head of the State in his speech.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT