Armenia’s rulling party’s response to Turkish Defense Minister

“The recognition of Artsakh Republic is a matter of time”, this is the point of view of the spokesman of the Republican Party of Armenia, the Deputy President of the National Assembly, Eduard Sharmazanov. This is an attribute to the recognition of the Republic of Artsakh by the state of Michigan of the US. The regular session of the RPA General Body took place. The main subject of discussion has been the speech of President Sargsyan from the tribune of the N. “The president, when speaking of Artsakh, mentioned that this is the message which he has brought from “Armenia-Diaspora” conference. The peaceful settlement of Artsakh conflict is not only Armenia’s and Artsakh’s issue, but is the agenda of the whole Diaspora”, he told.

The RPA spokesman explains the part of the president’s speech relative to Armenian-Turkish relations the following way: “The president told clearly that with Armenia one cannot speak in the language of ultimatums.” The Minister of Defence of Turkey, Nuretti Janiqli, who is in Azerbaijan, has expressed his support to Azerbaijan. Janiqli has announced in Baku that Turkey and Azerbaijan should produce all necessary weapons for defending their lands and “freeing Artsakh from Armenia’s occupation” by themselves: “Defending our lands alone is not enough. Occupied Karabakh needs to importantly be freed. They are Azerbaijani lands and sooner or later Armenia’s occupation should be destroyed. But for that should be stronger. For that reason, we should produce all necessary military technology to protect these lands and us by ourselves.”

With this occasion, the speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia says: “Turkey has precise pro-Azerbaijani inclination and opinion. Turkey has shown both military and political and economic assistance to Azerbaijan, Turkey is the country which has supported Azerbaijani criminal policy during April War.”

As stated by him, this statement of the Defence Minister of Turkey is evidence that Azerbaijan is a second Turkish state. And about the “occupied” territories he thinks that Turkey should not speak: “There are no occupied territories in Karabakh. Azerbaijan has occupied Karabakh’s territories – Getashen, Shahumyan, Martunashen. In the afternoon and in front of everyone’s eyes, it was the very Turkey which occupied 38% of Cyprus, EU member country and until now it keeps the territory occupied.”

Referring to the elections of local governmental bodies, Eduard Sharmazanov assured that the RPA will strengthen its positions.

Nelly GRIGORYAN