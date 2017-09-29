‘Good for Serzh Sargsyan, he is a good guy, he keeps the country very well’: PPA member from village Gagarin to Postanjyan

Postanjyan was in Gagarin village of Gegharqunik province. She informed the residents standing in front of one of auto service points that she prepares for pan-Armenian rebellion and received an answer from the residents worth attention.

Postanjyan was saying that the whole system is to be changed and by turning to one of Gagarin residents, she told: “What do you think? Will you go out to the street? To demolish this authority we should go out altogether.” He replied: “I am very satisfied with these authorities.” Postanjyan got surprised – what does this authority provide you with? The resident answered: “I do not have anything to complain of, we have whatever we have. I cannot change the country, this is beneficial to me. We live well. Who works will live, why not, how will s/he live? Does anything change from gossiping in every corner artificially?”

Zaruhi Postanjyan told: “And if people do not have a job and emigrate..?” Gagarin resident disagreed: “I have 4 children, how do I keep them? I work hard from 7 A.M. till 12 A.M.”

Postanjyan asked him – are you satisfied with Serzh Sargsyan’s regime? The resident answered: “I am very satisfied. For sure. Good for him, he is a good guy, he keeps the country very well. There are people who cannot keep their families, he keeps a country.”

Postanjyan told: “We are dissatisfied. How he keeps the country that there is a widespread poverty? Are you from RPA?” It came out the resident who was satisfied with Serzh Sargsyan’s regime, was from “Tsarukyan” alliance, thus Postanjyan asked – how does Tsarukyan keep the country – the resident answered: “Very well, he transfers the education fee of my child.”

Zaruhi Postanjyan responded: “It comes out that you are bribed by him.” The resident disagreed – my child studies well and it is not a bribe. According to Postanjyan, if it was a normal country, the good students would have been given scholarships and not that someone would have given the education fee for him/her.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN