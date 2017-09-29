Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 18:36 | September 29 2017
Minister of Education and Science: ‘Let’s develop Russian language too, to become an important language for our country’

During the discussion with members of the Public Council of Armenia, Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan touched upon the concept of Russian language development developed by the Ministry, which has been criticized by the public and experts.

Levon Mkrtchyan noted, that the concepts of English, French and German were elaborated on this issue, but when it was the turn of Russian, the media politicized the issue: “There is no need to politicize. Artificially, the normal process was politicized. According to the law, the only state language of the Republic of Armenia is Armenian and other languages cannot have any other notion or status”.

According to the minister, the concept of foreign language, including the Russian language, supposes additional training. “We will have advanced language schools. No class hours of Armenian studies are being removed, the load does not increase. Today, many schools are breaking the RA law, teaching some subjects in a foreign language. This should be prevented through the concept”.

According to the Minister of Education and Science, the Russian language concept is not aimed at pleasing their Russian partners: “Let’s develop the Russian language too, to become an important language for our country since the Armenian culture is closely related to the Russian culture, isn’t it?”.

 

Luiza SUKIASYAN

 

