Narine Avetisyan, Director of the Lori TV company in Vanadzor, has written on her Facebook page, that she was assaulted while carrying out a professional activity:

“I was assaulted while carrying out professional activity. I received a call and was told, that asphalting work was being carried out on the bridge next to St. Astvatsatsin church in heavy rain. I went there. I had taken a few photos yet and had turned on the camera when I was brutally attacked by the head of “Shinplyus” construction company, Tigran Nazaryan. He and his employees pushed me to the ground by his order, pinioned my arms and took my phone away. I headed to the “Lori” TV company, my workplace, phoned the police, and Artur Sakunts, Head of HCA Vanadzor Office, who acted as my representative in the police station. The police immediately responded and found my phone at the same place. After the criminologist actions it turned out that the perpetrator had deleted the video and the photos. At the moment my phone is in the police station. According to the information I received, the perpetrator has put the blame on the driver. A criminal case has been initiated. The black Mercedes-Benz G500 77GG777 was observing the process of the expertise from afar: later I saw the same car in front of the Taron Police Department”.

Tatevik GHAZARYAN