Vazgen Khachikyan released after 5 years of imprisonment

Vazgen Khachikyan was released after complete punishment, who was the Chairman of the State Social Insurance Fund of Armenia in 2005-2007, and the head of the State Social Security Service in 2007-2010.

He was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment in December 2014, in Vanadzor Penitentiary.

In 2016, Vazgen Khachikyan appealed to the RA president to grant an amnesty.

According to the charge, Vazgen Khachikyan fraudulently had stolen 29 million drams, which was subject to state budget restoration.

He was detained in 2012 and remained in prison for 5 years.