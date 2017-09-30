‘International recognition of Artsakh irreversible process’

Comment by Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Ani Sargsyan to Tert.am Agency

Question: How would you comment on the resolution adopted by the Senate of the U.S. State of Michigan in support of the right to self-determination of the people of Artsakh?

Answer: The ongoing process of recognition of Artsakh is an evidence that the path of self-determination chosen by the people of Artsakh is adequately perceived and evaluated in the world.

The international recognition of Artsakh is an irreversible process and will continue to be one of the priorities of our foreign policy. We are confident that the recognition of Artsakh and its involvement in international processes will allow the citizens of the Republic to fully realize their rights and freedoms, as well as to maintain stability and security in the region.

We express our gratitude to all those who contributed to this cause.