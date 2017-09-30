I should once again express my opinion which contradicts to the society or, at least the “mainstream” of Facebook, but I should say: releasing Vazgen Khachikyan after 5 years of imprisonment does not induce the same passions inside me which I see in virtual area. Naturally, I do not have sympathy towards neither this, nor any criminal official, but I do not feel hatred, need of revenge towards any person as well. If Khachikyan underwent his term for not 5 but 12 years (the term he was sentenced to), would anyone feel pleased with it? Would the demand for justice be satisfied? Or perhaps the corruption would have been reduced in our country? Where this unsubstantiated cruelty emerges from in people?

It seems to me the issue is not that the official who had stolen the pensions from the elderly people was firstly punished and then released, but that the officials carried out bigger crimes stay in freedom. The justice is in punishing the crime, not in aggression towards anyone.

It is another question that there are, in my opinion, people who deserve release more. I imply Shant Harutyunyan and his friends, as well as Hayk Kyureghyan. I think they have been sentenced to terms not corresponding to their deeds and they should have been in freedom since long ago. Jirayr Sefilyan, some people attacking the police station afterwards. Of course, not the ones who have killed people. But for that a trial should be conducted and not the clownada which we witness – by national songs and dances and recital.

Forgiving is a right choice – of course, if we do not speak of murders and other heaviest crimes towards person. Forgiving should theoretically draw the poison of hatred, discontent, and envy out of people’s inner self. But sometimes it happens that forgiving adds to that poison within the society.

I want to give a little advice to Khachikyan – just as an elder person: you do not need to speak now, give interviews here and there. The right to speech is to be earned first and foremost.

ARAM ABRAHAMYAN