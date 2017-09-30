Eduard Sharmazanov: ‘Vazgen Khachikyan is my friend’

“Mr. Khachikyan spent five years in prison, yesterday he returned to his family, I congratulate his family and relatives”, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters after the RPA Supreme Body session.

Let us remind, that Vazgen Khachikyan, former head of the State Social Security Service, was released. The President has granted him an amnesty. Vazgen Khachikyan appealed to the RA president to grant an amnesty, and the latter, according to Deputy Speaker, granted according to the law. This is not the first and last case that the president grants an amnesty.

There is a celebration and joy not only in Vazgen Khachikyan’s family, but in Eduard Sharmazanov’s family too for his friend’s release. Vazgen Khachikyan has been and remains Eduard Sharmazanov’s friend. He also has visited Vazgen in prison. The last time they met at the funeral of Khachikyan’s mother.

“I never mix personal relations with political and legal relations”, said the RPA spokesperson, advising everyone to do the same.

“As for Mr. Khachikyan’s party membership, I have known Mr. Khachikyan as an RPA member, if the law permits, then he is an RPA member, if it does not allow and his RPA membership should be frozen, then it will be frozen”, said Eduard Sharmazanov.

Nelly GRIGORYAN