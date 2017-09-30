‘Azerbaijan forms cyber-military units with Turkey’s support’: Samvel Martirosyan

By the suggestion of CSTO PA Permanent Committee on Political Issues and International Cooperation inter-parliamentary hearings are held in Yerevan entitled “Issues on Effective Counteraction of Collective Security System to Hybrid Wars in Contemporary Conditions”. There is no certain definition of “Hybrid War” concept, but the majority of experts consider that it constitutes the application of non-traditional methods – provocation war, cyber-attacks. “Cyber-attacks are a part of the real war today, which have caused serious damages to infrastructures in some cases. In the circumstance of Artsakh conflict hybrid war elements are applied, particularly – cyber-attacks. New methods are used actively”, informed information security expert, Samvel Martirosyan. He stated that in case of Artsakh conflict, the most remarkable of hybrid war elements is information war: “Armenia has an experience of conducting suchlike war. Evidently, from the beginning of the conflict information war is in process, which has turned into the platform of internet since 2000s. In fact, today the internet is one of Armenian-Azerbaijani battlefields. Let us not forget that during the conflict the adversary can extinguish our information field.”

The expert emphasized that in the field of cyber-attacks Azerbaijan is supported by Turkey: “In past 1-2 years Azerbaijan has been forming cyber-military units, therefore it should be taken into consideration. Our army announces about the replenishment of cyber-armies during every conscription.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN