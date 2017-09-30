IUSY Delegation Arrive in Armenia; Will Visit Artsakh

At the initiative of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation’s (ARF) Bureau Youth Office, about two dozen delegates representing International Union of Socialist Youth (IUSY) member organizations arrived to Armenia today as a part of a three day visit that includes a trip to the Republic of Artsakh.

Prior to departing to Artsakh, the delegates had the opportunity to meet with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia, Shavarsh Kocharyan and ARF Bureau member and head of the party’s political affairs Giro Manoyan.

In addition, a joint press conference was held today that featured Gevork Ghukasyan, a representative of the ARF Nigol Aghpalian Student Association, Sarine Abrahamian, a representative of the ARF Youth Organization, the Armenian Youth Federation, Rosella Pera, an executive board member of the Italian Socialist Party, and Dimitar Mitev, the chairman of the Bulgarian Social Democratic Party.

“The International Union of Socialist Youth is the biggest political youth organization in the world, representing socialist and social democratic youth organizations,” said Gevork Ghukasyan at the press conference. “Today’s Yerevan visit has brought together delegations from Europe, U.S., the Middle East, and New Zealand. This gives an opportunity to make the future leaders aware of the Karabakh conflict and to create a more favorable political arena to discuss the issue,” stressed Ghukasyan.

In Artsakh, the European delegates will hold meetings with numerous political figures including the Human Rights Defender, as well as representatives of the Tumo Center for Creative Technologies, the Artsakh Foreign Ministry, and various Artsakh youth organizations. The agenda also features visits to historical monuments.