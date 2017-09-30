CSTO countries likely to fight against hybrid wars together

During the discussion entitled “Issues on Effective Counteraction of Collective Security System to Hybrid Wars in Contemporary Conditions” held in Yerevan by suggestion of CSTO PA Permanent Committee on Political Issues and International Cooperation, RPA MP Khosrov Harutyunyan did not exclude that in the future CSTO countries are likely to fight against hybrid wars together. “Hybrid war does not encompass military factor. Every country should think to better its security system to counteract the hybrid war. I think we can form national and collective concepts to counteract hybrid wars in the result of the discussions with the experts of CSTO member countries”, he mentioned.

With that regard what the Republic of Armenia has to learn from CSTO, Khosrov Harutyunyan hesitated to highlight the experience of any of the countries: “Every country undertakes anything in its level. We think all that can be done with the aim of creating a collective system. Let us try…”

Khosrov Harutyunyan referred to CSTO military exercises to-take-place in the Republic of Armenia. What issues the Republic of Armenia expects to solve through them, according to the MP: “The issues are not conditioned by any given military exercise. Such military exercises are conducted in the framework of CSTO Strategic Plan for Developing Capacities.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN