‘Many mistakes in April war’

Artsakh Defence Army colonel assures that the opponent cannot mislead us anymore as they did in the four-day war

Colonel Victor Arustamyan, Head of Operative Division of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army, made a remarkable statement at the conference titled “The military-political tactics of the opponent and our plans” organized by the ARF.

Head of the “Yelq” faction Nikol Pashinyan, referring to the April war, had asked, how come our actions were not adequate at the moment of the attack, effect of unexpectedness occurred and everyone started to discuss it social network. The Colonel replied, “Periodically aggravating the situation on the front line, through constant penetration attempts by subversive intelligence groups, our attention was focused on counteracting those. Possessing no better intelligence means, we were not able. For example, two tanks were moved to the frontline, the next night we heard noises of departing tanks, they have been able to mislead us with the constant shift military hardware. Then, just after discovering the use of the military hardware, we took an action”.

“Aravot” asked Victor Arustamyan: if before the April war the opponent managed to make a constant shift of military hardware and to mislead us, how much alert we are now to stay away from being misled again, whether it is possible that we are misled again, Arustamyan answered, “No such thing can happen at the moment, since now everything is under control, both the monitoring and the intelligence systems are already operating at full capacity, we are already technically equipped”.

In response to the question, what the lessons are we learned from the April war, whether now we can talk about mistakes, Victor Arustamyan said, “There were a lot of mistakes, but also positive aspects, analysis have been carried out, measures are being taken to correct the mistakes, the positive is being spread by different actions. Now everything is done to eliminate the shortcomings. The most important lesson we have learned and understood from the April war was that no matter what is happening in the political arena, the armed forces should always be alert”.

Media, social networks regularly note a number of problems, that there was no fuel in tanks, fuel was fake. In this regard Mr Arustamyan said, “There is no such thing, as the head of the operative division of the Defence Army, I say that all tanks have been put into operation and reached their combat zones, there was no problem concerning the lack of any substance of any technique”.

To the question, whether now we are ready to solve the problem via military actions, Arustamyan gave such an answer, “We are ready and we will continue to prepare and perform our tasks”.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN