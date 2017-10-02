Two More Wounded Soldiers Receive Renovated Homes in Artsakh

Last April, we started an initiative aimed to provide housing support to soldiers wounded during the Four-Day War. The project later expanded to include soldiers of Artsakh wounded while fighting to liberate lands or defend our country during any war or battle, from the Artsakh Liberation War in the early 90s to the self-defense activities ongoing.

A year-and-a-half into the implementation of this initiative, families of 8 soldiers have already been provided with new or renovated homes across different regions of Artsakh. With many wounded soldiers in need of housing assistance, we work to provide support to the families of those soldiers who have no homes or who have homes in desperate need of repairs, and, because of their injuries, are unable to work to renovate their home or purchase new ones.

Kamo Davtyan and Gagik Petrosyan, the two wounded soldiers who we’ve supported during the past 3 months, both lived in harsh housing conditions prior to the renovation of their homes in the framework of this initiative.

Kamo Davtyan is a participant of the Artsakh Liberation War. During the war, Kamo joined the Nor Shen self-defense group, where he fought bravely and was heavily injured in one of the battles. He is the second soldier of the 90’s war to benefit from the initiative. Read more about his story here.

Gagik Petrosyan, the eighth and most recent soldier supported through this initiative, was wounded in the aftermath of the Four-Day War of April 2016. Before being wounded, Gagik served in one of the frontline military bases in Artsakh. Despite his severe disability, Gagik continues serving the Artsakh Self Defense Forces as an intelligence officer, a captain by rank. Read about our support to Gagik’s family here.

We consider it our duty to give back to the soldiers who have fought for our freedom and security. Providing their families with decent homes is the least we can do for these brave individuals, and so we aim to continue these efforts in the foreseeable future.