Kristian Vigenin: ‘I never suggested recomposition of OSCE Minsk Group’

The OSCE PA Special Representative on the South Caucasus, Kristian Vigenin (MP, Bulgaria), today released the following statement:

“During my recent trip to Azerbaijan, I was misquoted in local news media. While an immediate correction was requested and implemented, other news sources had already made use of the inaccurate information. Therefore I have to reiterate that I have never suggested a recomposition of the OSCE Minsk Group. I support the mediation efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Co-Chairs, and will continue working at the parliamentary level to contribute to their efforts of finding a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”