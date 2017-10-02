Edgar Haroutyunyan appointed head of Martakert regional administration

On 2 October Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan approved the Government’s decision on releasing Vladik Khachatryan from the position of the head of the Martakert regional administration in connection with assuming a new post.

President Sahakyan approved another decision of the Government according to which Edgar Haroutyunyan was appointed head of Martakert regional administration.

On the same day Bako Sahakyan visited the town of Martakert and introduced Edgar Haroutyunyan to the regional administration’s staff members wishing him efficient work.

The Head of the State expressed gratitude to Vladik Khachatryan for his activity.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT