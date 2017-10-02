‘I prefer to show weapons during military parades’, Defence Minister

The last year was successful for Armenia in terms of arms purchases, and in the coming months the process on ammunition supply within the framework of 200 million dollars loan from Russia will continue. The Defence Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan stated this at a press conference, pointing out that by the end of the year Armenia will receive the armament envisaged within the framework of this loan.

In response to a reporter’s remark, that in 2018, the defence budget of the Republic of Armenia will increase by 37 billion drams, Vigen Sargsyan noted, that the purpose is mainly to acquire weapons and ammunition.

As for the new opportunities of military cooperation, Vigen Sargsyan pointed out his recent visit to China, but said that no arms purchase agreement was signed with that country: “There are important meetings on cooperation”.

Vigen Sargsyan noted that no details are published on Armenia’s purchase of new weaponry. “I prefer to show weapons during military parades… Talking about possible purchases is useless, it complicates the process”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN