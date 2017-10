According to the government’s report, imports of goods in January-July 2017 amounted to 2161.7 million dollars, which grew by 479.1 million dollars, 28.5 percent, compared to the same period last year.

According to the report, the increase in imports was largely due to the increase in intermediate use and imports of capital goods. Import of capital goods makes 322.1 dollars, intermediate consumption goods-748.9 dollars, and consumer goods-1090.7 dollars.

Ami CHICHAKYAN